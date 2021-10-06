Asante Kotoko to fly to Dubai for pre-season training

In a Twitter post, the club teased its supporters to be on the lookout for some high-profile friendly matches on their pre-season tour.

“We fly to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday for #Preseason21 tour in the lively city of Dubai between 7th - 22nd October 2021," the club tweeted.

“Watch Out for High Profile 𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒍𝒚 𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒔 to be telecasted 𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑬 on http://ceek.com for a cool fee.”

Kotoko failed to win any piece of silverware last season, having finished second to rivals Hearts of Oak in the league.

The Kumasi-based side also suffered a disappointing exit FA Cup after losing to Medeama in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, new Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has pledged to make the club the best on the continent.

The 43-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors from the West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) last month.

“I will do my best to make Asante Kotoko Sporting Club the best club in Ghana, Africa and the world,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I am awfully grateful for this opportunity to serve such a great club Kumasi Asante Kotoko. Everyone will be happy.

“I would like to use this opportunity to thank you all for your congratulatory messages, compliments and best wishes. I’m very grateful. Thanks to HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Board, Management and supporters for reposing trust in me.”