The game was be played in memory of Benjamin Kyem Edusei(BK Adusei), a former Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko and the first Accra Representative for the club.

Both teams were tied at 0-0 after regulation time.

Goalkeeper Felix Annan made two superb saves for Kotoko but his teammates couldn't hold on to the lead missing three kicks, two out of which was saved by Ashgold's Frank Boateng.

Amos Nkrumah scored the winner.

Kotoko used the match to prepare for their upcoming CAF Champions League final qualifying round first leg tie against Etoile du Sahel.

According to the organizers, the game raised funds for the Foundation which is purposed to support old players of Asante Kotoko and also to honour the late patron of the club, B.K Edusei for his unflinching contribution towards the Club in the 1970’s.