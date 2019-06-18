The crème of the continent’s football nations will gather in the North African country to mark the 32nd edition of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The build up to the tournament has once again been good, with the continent’s best players expected to put out their best.

However, one big disappointment is that not all the big stars will be representing at the 2019 AFCON.

While majority of the stars are present in Egypt with their nations, others are conspicuously missing because their nations failed to qualify.

We take a look at five big names missing from AFCON 2019:

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will not be at the 2019 AFCON following the failure of Gabon to qualify for the tournament.

The Arsenal striker enjoyed a wonder season in the Premier League were he emerged joint top-scorer, together with Saido Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The Gabon captain also scored a staggering 31 goals in all competitions but failed to qualify his country from a group which included Mali, Burundi and South Sudan.

Aubameyang will definitely be one of the biggest misses in Egypt.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Another star player missing from this year’s AFCON is Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho, who was omitted from Nigeria’s final 23-man squad.

The young striker participated in the 2018 World Cup, but was left out of the AFCON squad after enduring a miserable season in the Premier League.

Victor Moses

Kelechi Iheanacho is not the only Nigerian star missing at the AFCON, compatriot Victor Moses will also not be joining the Super Eagles for the tournament.

Unlike Iheanacho, Moses received a call-up but turned it down, refusing to rescind his decision to retire from the national team.

Joel Matip

Fresh from winning the Champions League with Liverpool, Joel Matip has made himself unavailable for selection for Cameroon.

The experienced centre-back did not play in the last AFCON after excusing himself and has stuck to his stance once again.

He will be a big miss, considering the fact he is a European champion with Liverpool.

Bertrand Traore

Burkina Faso star Bertrand Traore is one of the most exciting talents on the continent but, unfortunately, will not be at the AFCON.

The skilful winger failed to qualify his country to the tournament, with the Stallions falling short in a qualifying group that contained Angola, Botswana and Mauritania.