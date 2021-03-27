The Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, and Thomas Partey took part in the team’s training on Friday, March 26, 2021.

The trio missed the country’s 1-1 draw against South Africa on Thursday due to COVID-19 travel challenges.

Ayew brothers and Thomas Partey return to training

However, they are now available for selection as the Black Stars aim to seal top spot in Group C, having already qualified for next year’s AFCON.

Ghana booked a ticket to the AFCON in Cameroon after holding South Africa to a 1-1 draw at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg.

A second-half strike from Ajax star Kudus Mohammed was cancelled by Percy Tau, as both teams shared the spoils.

Meanwhile, below is the Ghana squad for the game against Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday:

Goalkeepers: Razak Abalora, Danlad Ibrahim, Eric Ofori Antwi

Defenders: Benson Annan, Baba Abdul Rahman, Moro Ibrahim, Christopher Opoku, Ismail Ganiyu, Yussif Mubarik, Joseph Agyei

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Justice Blay, Gladson Awako, Mubarak Wakaso, Mohammed Kudus, Adubofuor Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Lomotey, Afriyie Acquah

Forwards: Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Boateng, Caleb Ekuban, Joseph Esso, Osman Bukari, John Antwi, Kwasi Okyere Wreidt, Emmanuel Gyasi.