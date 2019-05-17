Dogboe suffered a round 12 knockout against Mexican Emmanuel Navarette in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday in a super bantamweight rematch.

Former World Boxing Champion has cautioned Dogboe that he still has a lot to learn in boxing especially defense strategies, so he needs to stay away from the ring for sometimes in order to equip himself well.

In an interview with Adom News, he said Team Dogboe should have waited a little longer for the rematch.

“Dogboe is still young; he is just 23 years and can still come back. It is not by force to fight again, he needs to relax for two to three years and learn from his mistakes. He should forget about boxing for now because he needs to learn more about defense. He should go back to school and learn,” he added.

He further stated that Dogboe’s father, Paul Dogboe should stop running the son’s career as a family business and get a professional trainer.

“They are running a family affair business. I was gifted with boxing and if you believe in me or think I am experienced enough to advise you, I will advise you,” he noted.

The former World Boxing Council Super Featherweight champion advised all Ghanaian boxers to learn something from Dogboe’s defeat.