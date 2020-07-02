Baba Rahman has struggled at Chelsea since he joined them from Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga in 2015 for a 22-million-pound fee.

He has been shipped to several clubs on loan namely Schalke 04 twice, Reims and now Mallorca and he is set to return to the Blues next season.

Marcel Desailly, a former Chelsea player has said that Baba Rahman has the potentials to establish himself as the first choice left-full back for the London side.

“Baba Rahman should not give up. I think he has the level of being Chelsea’s first-choice left-back. He should try more, he went out on loan to the Spanish League this season so he should come back with a better mindset to be able to perform,” he told Footballmadeinghana.

“The Premier League is very difficult because of the speed of the game so it’s not easy but he has to cope with it,” he said.

This season, Baba Rahman is playing for RCD Mallorca but injuries have denied him the opportunity of playing in as many matches that he would have wanted.