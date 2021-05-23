Baba Rahman wins Greek Cup with PAOK

Rahman was an assured presence at the left side of defence and last for 90 minutes before being substituted in injury time.

This is the 26-year-old’s first major trophy in his career, having moved on loan from Chelsea to the Greek side in January.

Rahman was on a promising career path when he joined Chelsea in 2015 and was later loaned to Bundesliga side Schalke O4 for the 2016-17 season.

However, he suffered a ligament tear during Ghana’s opening game against Uganda at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

That injury kept him on the sidelines for nearly 24 months, with the 26-year-old managing just 25 club games in the last four years.

Following difficult loan spells at Reims and Mallorca, Rahman moved to PAOK on a six-month loan to get his career back on track.