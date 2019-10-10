READ MORE: Video: Hawkers allegedly protest against Asamoah Gyan over piece of land for filling station

Christened as the Baby Jet U16 Tournament, the talent expedition platform exposes players under the age of 16 to global scouts both in Ghana and around the world.

A strong technical team will be in charge of the nurturing of the young talents that have been assembled through the BabyJet U16 talent hunt tournament.

Oti Akenteng, Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is the Technical Director of the Babyjet U16 dubbed the ‘Dream Team’, while Welbeck, Ignatius & Kwame Boamah are the three coaches in charge of the team.

The rest of the technical team members are Baffour Gyan as the Sporting Director, Seth Tetteh as the Team Manager and the Richard Ezenator in charge of Player welfare

Others: Team Doctor - Dr Pambo, Equipment manager - Kwadwo Ameyaw and Team Massuer - Johnson Darlington Okoe & Andy York

A strong list of 45 players announced by the event organizers has 4 goal goalkeepers, 15 defenders, 10 midfielders, 12 attackers and 4 strikers.

Venue for their training sessions is Accra Academy.

The Dream Team is sponsored by ASHFOAM Ghana Ltd.

The full list of selected players for the dream team is seen below:

GOALKEEPERS

1.ABDUL MANAF-ATTRAM-DE-VISSER

2.YAKUBU ABUBARKAH-ANOKYE STARS

3.MARTIN TETTEH-INSPIRED ACADEMY

4.ELISHA DANSO-BISTY FC

DEFENDERS

1.EMMANUEL ACHEAMPONG-ANOKYE STARS

2.MICHAEL BAIDOO-REJUVENATED ACADEMY

3.PRINCE ANNOR-CHEETAH

4.TOKIA BONA OTOO-GREAT SOMAS

5.DANIEL AMO-SPORTING CLUB

6.MOHAMMED SEWEIDU-CEDAR STARS

7.OBED OWARE-BISTY FC

8.EBENEZER DJIDONO-DESIDERO FC

9.ABRAHAM LARBI-MOUNTAINEERS

10.ENOCK ADDEA-CHARITY STARS

11.ANSAH VICTOR-DAWU DREAMS

12.SHADRACK ASANTE-GREAT SOMAS

13.STEPHEN SACKEY-GREAT SOMAS

14.MANAF- GREAT SOMAS

15. EVANS GYAMFI-ANOKYE STARS

MIDFIELDERS

1.STEPHEN BOLMA-ATTRAM-DE-VISSER

2.ANTHONY MENSAH-REJUVENATED ACADEMY

3.PRINCE ASIAMAH-PEACE FC

4.ADJETEY SOWAH-ZINAPS FC

5.OBENG SOLOMON-ANOKYE STARS

6.ERIC KAVI-ATTRAM-DE-VISSER

7.ADOM KWASI-SPORTING CLUB

8.KWADWO GYAMFI-KEN HAMMER]

9.HENRY OPOKU-EBONY FOOTBALL CLUB

10.GEORGE ARMANI GYAMFI-GERMAN BABIES

ATTACKERS

1. AMADU ABDUL MUMM-TAMALE CFC

2. GIDEON YEBOAH-OFORI FOUNDATION

3. EBENEZER ADU BOAHEN-DESIDERO

4. ABROKWAH BOAKYE-CEDAR STARS

5.HAYFORD KONADU-CHARITY STARS

6.ABUBAKAR LUKMAN-EBONY FOOTBALL CLUB

7.ANTHONY WILLIAMS-ANOKYE STARS

8.HAYFORD ADU BOAHEN-CHEETAH

9.AARON OWUSU-REJUVENATED ACADEMY

10.EMMANUEL MENSAH-DSR ACADEMY

11.GABRIEL ASAMPANA-BOLGA SOCCER MASTERS

12. CHARLES APPIAH-CHEETAH FC

STRIKERS

1.JOHN BATIBI-CHEETAH FC

2.WILLIAM OWUSU-OFORI FOUNDATION

3.ARMED BENTIL ADAMS-INSPIRED ACADEMY

4.OSEI PADMOND-ANOKYE STARS