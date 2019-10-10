An Instagram video shared by TMGH and sighted by Pulse Ghana Sports shows aggrieved protesters pouring out their anger over the former Black Stars captain's decision to use the area where they sell for the development of a filling station.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly stormed the area and forcefully evicted the occupants for works to commence.

The hawkers who are not legal occupants of the area claim Asamoah Gyan’s attempt to dislodge them from the place will deny them of their livelihood because that is where to sell to make ends meet.

Bulldozers, Caterpillars and other machines for construction have already started working in the area.

The protest has happened just a day after Asamoah Gyan registered his first goal for his new side NorthEast United FC in a friendly game against the Indian national football team.

The 33-year-old joined the Indian side last month after his deal with Turkish side Kayserispor expired.

The filling station will add up to Gyan’s group of companies which range from Pure water to airline business.