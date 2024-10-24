Barcelona humiliate Bayern in Champions League ahead of the El Clasico showdown with Madrid

Former Bayern coach Hansi Flick, who orchestrated the infamous 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona a few years ago, found himself on the opposite side this time, leading the Catalan side to redemption after years of disappointment against the German giants.

Raphinha was the star of the night, scoring a hat-trick, while Robert Lewandowski added a goal against his former club. Although Harry Kane briefly equalised for Bayern, Barcelona's clinical finishing and relentless pressure ensured they stayed in control throughout the match.

Barcelona started in spectacular fashion, with a goal just 59 seconds into the game. A precise pass from Fermín López found Raphinha, who calmly rounded Manuel Neuer to give Barça an early lead. Bayern responded in the 18th minute with a volley from Harry Kane, levelling the score momentarily.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Barcelona regained their advantage in the 36th minute after a defensive error by Bayern. Lamine Yamal showed determination, fending off Kim Min-Jae to set up Lewandowski for an easy tap-in against his former side. Just before the break, Raphinha struck again, extending Barça’s lead to 3-1 at half-time.

Raphinha completed his hat-trick in the second half with a thunderous strike into the bottom corner, finishing off a swift counter-attack initiated by Yamal’s precise pass. Bayern had no answer to Barcelona's dominance, and the Catalans rewrote the narrative against their old tormentors.

What the victory means for Barcelona ahead of El Clásico

Pulse Ghana

Real Madrid also made a statement the previous night, coming from two goals down to defeat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu. Vinícius Júnior dazzled with a hat-trick, mirroring Raphinha’s brilliance for Barcelona.

ADVERTISEMENT