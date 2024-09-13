I’m a Lamine Yamal type of player - Barcelona new signing Abdul Aziz Issah

Issah sealed a dream move to Barcelona in the summer and has been attached to the Spanish club’s B team, Barcelona Atletic, to continue with his development.
Newly signed Barcelona youngster Abdul Aziz Issah has compared his style of play to the club’s highly-rated prodigy Lamine Yamal.
Having been unveiled by the Catalan side on Wednesday, the 18-year-old spoke to the club’s media about his ambitions.
The former Dreams FC winger said it was a dream come true to join Barcelona, adding that his style of play is similar to that of Yamal.
“It’s a great feeling and a massive joy for me [to join Barcelona]. I’ve been supporting this club since childhood and I’m very grateful for being part of this club and I can’t wait to get started,” Issah said.
“I’ll describe myself as a Lamine Yamal type of player. A left-footed player who likes shooting, attacking more, that’s Aziz.”
Issah was also a standout performer last season after playing a key role in Dreams FC’s journey to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup.
The teenager emerged as the top scorer in the continental competition after contributing four goals and two assists in 10 matches.
He was also instrumental in helping Dreams FC recover from their poor start in the Ghana Premier League to finish in ninth position.
Issah’s impressive performances saw him linked with several clubs in Ghana and across the continent but he ultimately chose Barcelona and will be playing in the reserve team this season.