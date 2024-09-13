I’m a Lamine Yamal type of player - Barcelona new signing Abdul Aziz Issah

Having been unveiled by the Catalan side on Wednesday, the 18-year-old spoke to the club’s media about his ambitions.

The former Dreams FC winger said it was a dream come true to join Barcelona, adding that his style of play is similar to that of Yamal.

“It’s a great feeling and a massive joy for me [to join Barcelona]. I’ve been supporting this club since childhood and I’m very grateful for being part of this club and I can’t wait to get started,” Issah said.

“I’ll describe myself as a Lamine Yamal type of player. A left-footed player who likes shooting, attacking more, that’s Aziz.”

Issah was also a standout performer last season after playing a key role in Dreams FC’s journey to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The teenager emerged as the top scorer in the continental competition after contributing four goals and two assists in 10 matches.

He was also instrumental in helping Dreams FC recover from their poor start in the Ghana Premier League to finish in ninth position.