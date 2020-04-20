The six candidates, made up of three Ghanaians and three expatriates are currently undergoing interviews, through video conferencing, with a select committee of the GFA.

It is understood that former Kotoko and AshGold coach Bashir Hayford is among the shortlisted local coaches.

The Technical Director position became vacant this month following the departure of Mr. Samuel Francis Oti Akenteng whose contract expired at the end of March, 2020.

The Technical Director role is a prerequisite of FIFA and Ghana intends to appoint his successor as soon as possible.

It would be recalled that in March 2020, the GFA opened applications for the Position of a Technical Director for which over 100 people sent their applications.

The new Technical Director will be responsible for the technical development and progress of the GFA. His responsibilities also include planning and executing a long-term view of how to continually raise standards and innovations both on and off the pitch and to ensure that the path from development teams, (junior national teams) to Ghana Men Senior Team (Black Stars) and Women’s Senior Team (Black Queens) are always integrated, learning is shared and the basic principles of how we play are integrated.

The select Committee is expected to submit their report to the Executive Council and once approval is given, the new Technical Director will be announced.