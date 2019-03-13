Mr. Hayford coach of the Black Queens received an offer to coach the Lions of Punt of Somalia a few weeks ago and he left the country to finalise talks with the East African country.

It is understood that the former AshGold trainer has signed a two-year deal to coach the Somalia national football team.

Bashir Hayfors came under intense criticisms when his side the Black Queens failed to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be staged in France this year.

He is one of Ghana’s decorated most decorated coaches who are still alive, having won league titles with both Asante Kotoko and AshGold in 2008 and 2015, respectively.

The former Dwarfs coach is also for his controversial statements.