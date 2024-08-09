Bashir Hayford: Maturity has made my football knowledge so pure

The 66-year-old has had a storied career that has seen him manage Asante Kotoko, Medeama, Ashanti Gold and Ghana’s women’s national team.

Pulse Ghana

He has also won the Ghana Premier League title twice, having a short stint with the Somalia national team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bashir Hayford touts his experience

Hayford has been preparing Heart of Lions for the upcoming Homowo Charity Cup against Hearts of Oak on Sunday and he believes the work he has done at the club justifies his experience.

The former Legon Cities boss further stated that he has matured in the game so much that his knowledge is now so pure.

Bashir Hayford appointed coach of Somalia Pulse Ghana

“I’m still alive, I’m still working, I’m still green. When I came back from Somalia, I decided to rest for a season. People wrote them [Heart of Lions] off that they are gone… so I took the challenge and I was able to sustain them in the Premiership,” Hayford told ChannelOne Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has given us the experience to thrive on, the experience to see what we can do to not enter into the same situation again.

“It will let Ghanaians know I’m still coaching, I’m still strong, I still have the knowledge, my knowledge now is so pure that I have matured with the knowledge.”