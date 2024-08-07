Kotoko to face MLS side DC United in October

The friendly, which forms part of activities to mark Ghana Week DC 2024, will be played at the Audi Field in Washington DC.

Kotoko become second Ghanaian club to face DC United after Medeama

“Asante Kotoko SC will represent Ghana at this year's Capital City Africa Cup in Washington DC, USA, in October 2024,” the GFA announced.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has given approval for the Club to participate in a high-profile international friendly against Major League Soccer (MLS) side DC United, scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2024, at the Audi Field in Washington DC.

“The annual ceremonial match, being put together by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the GFA, forms part of activities to mark Ghana Week DC 2024. The matchup between the two historic teams will magnify the celebration of Ghanaian culture in Washington, D.C.”

Last year, Medeama SC represented Ghana in the Capital City Cup, with the game ending 2-1 in favour of DC United.

Meanwhile, Kotoko recently announced that the club’s Adako Jachie training facility is set to get a major uplift.

In a short statement on social media, Kotoko said the training ground will be transformed into a world-class facility to befit the club’s status.