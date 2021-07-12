Bawumia donates $10,000 to support Hasaacas Ladies’ Women’s Champions League campaign

They find themselves in Group B of the WAFU Zone B qualifying series alongside Nigeria’s Rivers Angels FC and Niger’s AS Police.

Hasaacas Ladies had been appealing for funds for their campaign in Africa and the Vice President has offered to help.

"The club on Monday morning received a cash donation of $10,000.00 from His Excellency, @MBawumia in support of our quest to represent Ghana in the WAFU Zone B Women's Championship," a statement from Hasaacas Ladies said.

"Everyone at Sekondi Hasaacas FC extends appreciation to Honorable @MBawumia , second gentleman of the land for his generous extension to support us on this worthy cause. It's a big thank you from the GIANTS of the WEST!"

An amount of $10,000 was presented to the club at their training base in Prampram on Monday morning, July 12, 2021.

The money was presented on behalf of Dr. Bawumia by his aide, Tamimu Issah, as the team prepares for its continental assignment.

“On behalf of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, I present this amount of $10,000 Dollars to you. It is his response to the public appeal launched by the team for support towards your participation in the first-ever CAF Women’s Champions League,” Tamimu Issah said.

“His Excellency conveys his special message of goodwill to the entire team and he urges you to go all out and make yourselves and the country proud in Cote D’Ivoire.”

Hasaacas Ladies are the most successful team in the history of the Ghana Women’s Premier League.