The 19-year-old has made a good start to his debut Premier League season, having been sensational for Brighton and Hove Albion since featuring against Chelsea.

With few days left for the European transfer season to be shut several clubs have shown interest in signing Lamptey.

Bayern Munich giants are understood to have targeted Tariq Lamptey after missing out on Sergino Dest, who is on his way to Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Bavarian giant have therefore reportedly made a bid of £15 million for the Ghanaian signature.

Tariq Lamptey is eligible to play for both Ghana and England, having represented the latter at the juvenile level.

Coach of the Black Stars CK Akonnor is very keen on luring the youngster to play for Ghana and it is believed the Ghana Football Association contacted him in July 2020, but he is yet to commit the future of his international football.