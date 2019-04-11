His beautiful diving header goal against Ajax, Wednesday night in the Champions League quarterfinals took him 17 goals ahead of his nearest rival Lionel Messi.

The 34-year-old made his Champions lEague debut in 2003 for Manchester United but he scored his first goal in the competition in April 2007 against Roma.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s most successful club Asante Kotoko can’t pay players up to $1000 month salary

Messi, 31, has 108 goals have come in 132 appearances, at an average of 0.81 goals per game.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is the next top scorer of players who are still playing, and his haul of 60 is way off the pace.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero needs 89 goals to draw level with Ronaldo and is 30 years old.

Even 25-year-old Harry Kane - whose strike rate in the Champions League is a superb 14 goals from 17 appearances - would need 10 solid seasons of scoring 11 goals or more to reach Ronaldo's current mark.

READ ALSO: Diego Costa handed eight-match ban, misses rest of season

The rest of the players is in the BBC graph below;