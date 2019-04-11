This was made public by Nana Kwame Dankwah, the club’s Protocol Officer.

“One thing we must all know is that the Ghanaian economy is not strong; it is weak.“At Kotoko, we cannot pay a player $1,000 in our team. Let’s be realistic and not deceive ourselves,” Dankwah told Oyerepa FM.

“In this economy, no club, I tell you no club can afford paying a player $1,000 and above. You would be burdening yourself with debts if you do that in the current dispensation.“Yes there might be exceptions with some one or two players in the team that you may risk paying the amount [but not across board].”

Some fans of the club have raised concerns over the decision by management to sell two of their prized assets, Songne Yacouba and Emmanuel Gyamfi to Zambian side Zesco United.

They have expressed misgivings on why the club is selling its best players to African rivals.

But Nana Kwame explained that Asante Kotoko don’t have a choice than to release the players based on financial constraints.

Player remuneration and general welfare is very bad in Ghana. Research shows that salaries of Ghana league footballers is super and have affected the growth of the local game over the years.

Most of the top players in the Ghana Premier League are paid between GH¢80-GH¢300

Poor remuneration in the Ghanaian league is reason why players migrate abroad to some exotic destinations even on the continent where wages are significantly higher.