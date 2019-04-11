The angry fans chanted exit songs for Head coach Claude Le Roy who failed to qualify the Hawks for the upcoming AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

The fans say it was time for the country to hire the service of a local coach since the foreign coach have failed over the years.

“It’s time for Africa to stop hiring these expatriate coaches, who come and are paid exorbitant salaries but in the end do not produce any results. Why not have faith in African coaches, who are competent, who are efficient and who want to do more than what the expatriate coaches are doing?” the protest organiser Edoh Komi told reporters.

Le Roy has been a coach of Senegal, Cameroon, Congo, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Togo which he was hoping against hope to participate in the 9th African Cup of Nations as a coach with a sixth country.

From 2006 up to date, Togo has had 13 coaches changed which has not resolved anything.