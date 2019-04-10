The Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) which Mr. Afriyie was a member was dissolved and replaced by the Normalisation Committee (NC) set-up to reform Ghana football.

The Normalisation Committee’s tenure was extended by addition six months in March after their first term came to an end.

George Afriyie who is a GFA presidential hope has criticised the Normalisation Committee for failing the football fraternity during their first term of office.

''You are a media man tell me in six months what you witnessed. Painting of the GFA office? Is that what you show for six months of inactivity. If there’s something, me I don’t know. I will not keep quiet,'' Afriyie told the media.

''If Dr. Kofi Amoah is to stay two years am telling you if he is to stay on for two years to reform football some of us will support him provided you carry us along to know what you are doing. Just let us know, you don’t reform in your bedroom.

''If you want to reform football let us know that am doing ABC trust me whether Dr. Kofi Amoah likes it or not 90% of the stakeholders are the football clubs so you don’t take us for granted, the fact that we’ve been quiet and we’ve allowed you smooth to operate it doesn’t mean that you can take us for granted.

''The era where people will say take it or leave it is past. But the truth is that if you want to reform football there should be proper reformation for everybody to see.''

FIFA appointed a four-man team lead by Dr Kofi Amoah in September last year to run Ghana football after the Anas documentary where several match officials were seen on tape accepting bribes.

At the end of their initial six months (this March), they have been given a four-month extension.

''I want to see a proper reformation. You cannot take referees to Sogakope for four days and say that after what we saw [Anas expose] everything is ok. Who told you that? Then you come and give referees 670 Ghana cedis [all inclusive],'' Afriyie added.

''As far as I am concerned, we've played three matches, three matches even in the Normalization Cup no coverage, no GFA camera is recording a lot of things happening on vision one. Is that what you call normalization.

''You will be surprised that what happened at the Prison's Park where Theresa Bremansu was assaulted, they was no coverage. Is that what you call normalization.''

George Afriyie is a director of Liberty Professionals and the owner of division one side Okyeman Planners