Oduro sarfo in his resignation letter, however, didn’t state the reason behind his decision to relinquish his position as the CEO of the 2010-2011 champions of Ghana.

Oduro Sarfo's resignation

Oduro Sarfo has come under intense criticisms from the football fraternity following his comments that he doesn’t care about the poor nature of his home venue Berekum Golden City Park after Accra based FM Station Angel FM granted an interview with him.

Berekum Chelsea held Kumasi Asante Kotoko to a 1-1 draw on matchday two of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Golden City, Berekum in a game which was beamed live on starTimes.

The attention of the public was drawn to the Golden City Park which is partly grassless and people wondered how the venue was cleared to host Ghanaian topflight games.

However, Oduro Sarfo in an interview called the bluff of those criticising and stated that a igerian movie he was watching meant so much to him that discussing matters regarding the pitch of the Golden City Park.

“Some of the players even play on grassless pitches so what are you talking about? Nobody has asked you to call me. I’m watching Nigerian movie and that is more precious to me at this point. We have finished playing the game and I don’t care about anything anymore. If you don’t understand go and ‘collect’ the three points from us,” he told Accra-based Angel FM.

Sarfo is now a member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), a position he has been occupying since October 2019, following his election at the GFA extraordinary congress held at the Physician and Surgeon Council in Accra.