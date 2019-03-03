Kayserispor were dealt big blow in the 33rd minute of the match as Mensah had to be substituted after picking an injury two minutes earlier.

The 24-year-old tried to play through the pain barrier but had to make way for Turkish midfielder Acer Hassan.

The Blood and Gold lads fought hard in the absence of their talisman to end the match with a 2-2 draw.

Mensah took to his twitter handle to congratulate his teammates for the efforts they exhibited in the game.

He wrote: ''It hurts I couldn’t continue .. great team work .. congrats team .. love you all @KayserisporFK will come back stronger.''