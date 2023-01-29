Black Galaxies exit CHAN 2022 after a 2:0 loss to Niger

The Black Galaxies in all attempts to fire back into the game with an equalizer but failed to break down a resilient opposition who are yet to concede in the tournament.

Niger came into the second half of the game with brilliant energy, finding the net once again in the 49th minute with a superb strike from Soumana Hainikoye flying beyond the reach of Goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim.

Coach Annor Walker in response to switching up the boys and tactics of play introduced Captain Gladson Awako and Augustine Boakye to Sylvester Simba and Kofi Kordzi but still could not deliver a miracle.

Pushing Niger to gallantly seal a place in the semi-finals.

This is Niger’s second win over Ghana at the CHAN as they will next face host, Algeria in the Last 4.

Ghana’s inability to win the CHAN trophy for 14 years makes the second-place finish in 2009 and 2014 the country’s best performance.