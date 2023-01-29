ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Black Galaxies exit CHAN 2022 after a 2:0 loss to Niger

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Black Galaxies have been sent packing at the 2022 CHAN after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Niger in the quarter-finals.

Black Galaxies
Black Galaxies

Imarana Dan Baro put the Menas ahead after 11 minutes with a deflected header from Ghana's defender, Konadu Yiadom at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Black Galaxies in all attempts to fire back into the game with an equalizer but failed to break down a resilient opposition who are yet to concede in the tournament.

Niger came into the second half of the game with brilliant energy, finding the net once again in the 49th minute with a superb strike from Soumana Hainikoye flying beyond the reach of Goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim.

Coach Annor Walker in response to switching up the boys and tactics of play introduced Captain Gladson Awako and Augustine Boakye to Sylvester Simba and Kofi Kordzi but still could not deliver a miracle.

Pushing Niger to gallantly seal a place in the semi-finals.

This is Niger’s second win over Ghana at the CHAN as they will next face host, Algeria in the Last 4.

Ghana’s inability to win the CHAN trophy for 14 years makes the second-place finish in 2009 and 2014 the country’s best performance.

The Black Galaxies will receive prize money of $400,000 from CAF for finishing as a quarter-finalist in Algeria.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Black Galaxies

    Black Galaxies exit CHAN 2022 after a 2:0 loss to Niger

  • Antoine Semenyo: Ghana striker joins Premier League side Bournemouth

    Antoine Semenyo: Ghana striker joins Premier League side Bournemouth

  • CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies to get $2 million if they win tournament

    CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies to get $2 million if they win tournament

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stonebwoy says Asamoah Gyan paid for his knee surgery 7 years ago

Asamoah Gyan paid for my knee surgery 7 years ago – Stonebwoy

CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies to get $2 million if they win tournament

CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies to get $2 million if they win tournament

Insults and criticisms made me stronger – Asamoah Gyan

Insults and criticisms made me stronger – Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan: Don Bortey gave me a bundle of cash when I was coming up

Don Bortey gave me a bundle of cash when I was coming up – Asamoah Gyan