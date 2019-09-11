The senior national U-23 football team of Ghana defied all odds to beat Algeria 0-1 in Algiers to qualify for the finals 2-1 on aggregate: first leg in Accra ended 1-1 last Friday.

The only goal of the game was registered by Yaw Yeboah, the skipper of the team in the 70th minute.

''This game today showed the character of the boys. It wasn't easy after the first game as most of them were really very done,'' Tanko said in a post-match interview.

''It took us two to three days to psyche them up and make them believe that they can beat them in their home ground.

''So I have to commend the boys for their determination and dedication.''

Ghana will join hosts Egypt, South Africa, Zambia, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Mali for the 8-22 November, 2019 tournament.