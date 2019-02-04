In post is Belgium-based goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen, with Maxwell Arthur, Muntari Kamaheni, Gideon Mensah and Ishaku Konda deployed to protect the goal area.

And Sabit Abdulai, Sadiq Ibrahim and Emmanuel Kumah have been lined-up in midfield.

Coach Jimmy Cobblah has assigned Enoch Atta Agyei-Daniel Lomotey and Mohamed Kudus to lead the attacking lines.

The kick-off time for the match is 3:30pm at the 10,000 capacity Stade de Maradi in Niger.

Ghana U20 XI to face Burkina Faso

