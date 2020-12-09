The Black Satellites face the Flying Eagles on Wednesday December 9 at the ongoing tournament in Benin.

The match is Ghana’s first group game after drawing a bye in the first round of games. Ghana’s group comprises 3 teams meaning, a win will be enough to book a last 4 berth; with the top two teams in the competition securing spots at next year’s Africa U-20 Championship.

“Play the game already in your mind even before tomorrow comes. You need total concentration and therefore must eschew things that can potentially affect your concentration,” Commey told the players after their final training session.

“Tomorrow, no matter what, Nigeria must fall,” he emphasized.

“When the Satellites do well, it reflects on the future of the Black Stars. So, if you want to be counted among the standouts, it all starts from tomorrow [against Nigeria]. The first match is very important. Let’s take all three points,” Mr. Commey added.

The Black Satellites will play Nigeria at Stade de Gaules on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 4pm. A win for Ghana will put them in the driving seat following the 1-1 draw between Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire in their opening Group B game.

Below is the list of the 27-man squad named by Coach Karim Zito for the tournament.

Goalkeepers

Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), William E. Esso (Vision FC), David Kudjo (Action Boys FC), Appiah Kubi (Accra Lions FC)

Defenders:

Aloma Benjamin (Vision FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Amoah Kobina (Golden Kicks), Uzair Alhassan (Tamale Utrecht), Nathaniel Adjei (Danbort FC), Ofori McCarthy (Eleven Wonders), Ivan Anokye Mensah (Zilina Africa FC)

Midfielders:

Issah Huda (BA United), Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), Abdul Mugeez Zakaria (Eleven Wonders), Emmanuel Agyeman Duah (Ebony FC), Ayara Sadat (Heart of Lions), Adjei Frimpong Eugene (African Talent Academy), Sarfo Evans (Karela United), Adams Salim (New Edubiase FC), Sulemana Mohammed (Dreams FC)

Attackers:

Matthew Anim Cudjoe (Legon Cities), Blessing Brafo (Karela FC), Precious Boah (Dreams FC) Afriyie Bannieh Daniel (Hearts of Oak), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Sumaila Abanga (Benaab FC), Boateng Frank (Prestige FC)