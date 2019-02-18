Kotoko’s marksman Yacouba has failed to hit the back of the net in six consecutive CAF Confederation Cup games, despite having being involved in five goals.

Some Kotoko faithful believe the Burkinabe’s import struggle infront of goal is psychological, while others believe it is spiritual.

However, Ibrahim Tanko, the assistant coach of the Black Stars has urged the coach CK Akonnor to work more on Songne Yacouba to help the striker return to his goal scoring form.

“Akonnor is a former player so he understands. He will surely work on Yacouba to help him score again,” he is quoted as saying by dailyguidenetwork.com.

Meanwhile, Tanko also praised Kotoko’s goalkeeper, Felix Annan, for his wonderful display against Zesco United.

The goalkeeper saved a penalty and also made some mind-blowing saves to help Kokoto beat Zesco 2-1 in Kumasi.Sogne

Tanko Ibrahim said, "Felix Annan is doing well and we shall invite him into Black Stars if he performs more than the other goalkeepers.”