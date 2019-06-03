Twenty three players took part in the session with Thomas Partey, Ebenezer Ofori, Jonathan Mensah, Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso and Richard Ofori expected to arrive in camp later this week.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his Assistant, Ibrahim Tanko took the players through various drills during Monday’s training session which lasted over an hour.

Players were also taken through some warm ups and stretches with goalkeeping coach Richard Kingston also taking Lawrence Ati Zigi and Felix Annan through some drills.

The team will return to training on Tuesday with some morning beach and gym exercises before an Afternoon training session at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence in Dubai.

The Black Stars are expected to engage South Africa and Namibia in pre-tournament friendlies as the senior national team gears up for AFCON 2019 later this month.

Here are the players currently in camp:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati- Zigi & Felix Annan

Defenders: Andy Yiadom, Abdul Baba Rahman, Lumor Agbenyenu,Kassim Nuhu,John Boye, Joseph Aidoo,Nuhu Musah, Joseph Attamah & Mohammed Alhassan

Midfielders: Kwadwo Asamoah, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu, Samuel Owusu, Thomas Agyepong, Yaw Yeboah and Abdul Fatawu

Attackers: Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Abdul Majeed Waris, Caleb Ekuban and Kwabena Owusu