The Ghanaian full back moves to North Carolina after spending over seven seasons at Columbus Crew in Ohio.
Black Stars defender Harrison Afful joins Charlotte FC
Black Stars defender Harrison Afful has joined Major League Soccer (MLS) expansion side Charlotte FC in the United States of America.
Afful, 35, had his contract not renewed after the 2021 season by Crew leaving him to be a free agent.
Afful started in 155 of his 164 MLS regular-season appearances and all 17 of his playoff appearances.
Two of his most iconic moments in a Crew jersey came in the postseason. In the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals against New York City FC, Afful dribbled around multiple defenders for a sensational goal.
Another was on a perfect delivery to Lucas Zelarayan for the opening goal of the Crew's 2020 MLS Cup victory.
Harrison Aafful signed a two-year contract with the expansion club who is set to make their MLS debut in 2022.
