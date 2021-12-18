Black Stars defender Harrison Afful joins Charlotte FC

Afful, 35, had his contract not renewed after the 2021 season by Crew leaving him to be a free agent.

Pulse Ghana

Afful started in 155 of his 164 MLS regular-season appearances and all 17 of his playoff appearances.

Two of his most iconic moments in a Crew jersey came in the postseason. In the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals against New York City FC, Afful dribbled around multiple defenders for a sensational goal.

Another was on a perfect delivery to Lucas Zelarayan for the opening goal of the Crew's 2020 MLS Cup victory.

Harrison Aafful signed a two-year contract with the expansion club who is set to make their MLS debut in 2022.