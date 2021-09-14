Black Stars: Samuel Boadu’s time will come – Randy Abbey

The 47-year-old and his two assistants, David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars, were all fired after Ghana’s poor start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The GFA subsequently named a three-member committee made up of its Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Randy Abbey to find the next national team coach within the next 72 hours.

During Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning Ghana, a viewer tested to clamour for the appointment of Samuel Boadu as the Black Stars coach.

However, reacting to the text, Randy Abbey, who hosts the programme, all but ruled out the Hearts of Oak boss.

“His (Samuel Boadu) time will come,” the GFA Executive Council member said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Boadu is currently one of the highly-rated managers in Ghana, having won the league and FA Cup double with Hearts of Oak last season.