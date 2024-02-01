Ghana to earn $700,000 despite group-stage exit at 2023 AFCON

Chris Hughton’s side failed to win a single game at the tournament, with a loss to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique sealing their fate.

A prize money of $34.6 million is, however, set to be disbursed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to all the 24 participating teams.

Ghana, alongside, Zambia, were the only two teams to finish third in their group but miss out on a place in the knockout stage.

A breakdown from CAF on the disbursement of the prize money shows both Ghana and Zambia will receive $700,000 each for finishing third.

The other teams who finished bottom of their groups will also get $500,000 each, while all teams who reached the round of 16 will receive $800,000.

Teams that reach the quarter-finals will get $1.3 million, while semi-finalists will also be rewarded with $2.5 million.

The winner of the tournament is eligible to earn a whopping $7 million, with the runner-up also getting $4 million.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that a budget of $8.5 million (GHc105 million) was prepared for Ghana’s 2023 AFCON campaign.