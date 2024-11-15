ADVERTISEMENT
2025 AFCON Qualifiers: It's time for the Black Stars' first victory - Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Nana Otto Addo has exuded confidence as his team gears up to secure their first win in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola.

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo
Otto Addo's optimism has surged following Niger’s shocking 4-0 victory over Kwesi Appiah-led Sudan on Thursday evening at Stade de Kégué in Lome.

The unexpected result has opened new opportunities for Ghana, giving the Black Stars a lifeline in their bid for qualification.

Speaking to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) media team ahead of today's crucial clash against Angola in Luanda, Addo emphasised his belief in the team.

Despite going four matches without a win in the qualifiers, the coach is confident they can turn things around.

“But I think mentally, the boys are ready. I’m looking forward to that game. It’s time for our first victory in this competition,” he stated.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to keep the chance alive,” Addo concluded.

Black Stars
Black Stars Pulse Ghana

The road to Morocco remains challenging for the four-time African champions, with current Group F standings painting a tough picture. Ghana sits in fourth place with just 2 points after four games. However, all hope is not lost.

To secure qualification, Ghana must win their remaining two games: today’s encounter against Angola in Luanda and Monday’s home match against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A win against Angola would keep the Black Stars in contention, while a draw would significantly diminish their chances.

For the Black Stars, the stakes have never been higher, but with renewed confidence and focus, they aim to rewrite their AFCON qualifying story.

