Video: Abedi Pele picks up Ayew brothers from airport as Black Stars arrive after AFCON exit

The Black Stars’ faith was sealed on Monday when they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Mozambique in their final group game.

Jordan Ayew scored twice from the penalty spot, while Andre Ayew came off the bench to make history by equalling Rigobert Song’s record for most games played in the history of the AFCON (36).

ADVERTISEMENT

With Ghana’s elimination, however, the players returned to Accra on Wednesday (January 24, 2024) evening and were welcomed by a few fans at the airport.

In a video that has gone viral, the legendary Abedi Pele could be seen picking up his sons as they returned from a disappointing AFCON campaign.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are currently without a coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton after the country’s disastrous AFCON 2023 campaign.

A statement from the Ghana FA also said the Executive Council has also decided to dissolve the technical team of the national team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hughton was appointed as Ghana coach in February 2023 as a replacement to Otto Addo but his tenure did not go according to plan.

The Black Stars have badly struggled in the last 11 months, winning just four times in 13 matches under the Irishman.