AFCON 2023: Black Stars arrive in Ivory Coast in majestic traditional Kente

Players, coaches and officials were all nicely dressed in the traditional Kente cloth when they arrived at the airport.

In photos that have gone viral on social media, the likes of Inaki Williams, the Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan, Daniel Amartey, and other members of the squad could be seen slaying in the Kente cloth.

Chris Hughton’s side are paired in Group B and will, therefore, face Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde in the group stage of the AFCON.

The Black Stars will, however, open their campaign in the Ivory Coast with a tricky test against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has said the Black Stars’ budget for the 2023 AFCON will only be disclosed after the tournament.

According to the Ministry’s PRO, Charles Amofa, the budget for the national team is still being deliberated and spendings are being made on a daily basis.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to rather pray for Chris Hughton and his players to succeed in the Ivory Coast.