AFCON 2023: Black Stars arrive in Ivory Coast in majestic traditional Kente

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana’s national team has made a majestic entry into the Ivory Coast for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars touched down in the Ivorian captain, Abidjan, in the afternoon of Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Players, coaches and officials were all nicely dressed in the traditional Kente cloth when they arrived at the airport.

In photos that have gone viral on social media, the likes of Inaki Williams, the Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan, Daniel Amartey, and other members of the squad could be seen slaying in the Kente cloth.

Chris Hughton’s side are paired in Group B and will, therefore, face Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde in the group stage of the AFCON.

The Black Stars will, however, open their campaign in the Ivory Coast with a tricky test against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has said the Black Stars’ budget for the 2023 AFCON will only be disclosed after the tournament.

According to the Ministry’s PRO, Charles Amofa, the budget for the national team is still being deliberated and spendings are being made on a daily basis.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to rather pray for Chris Hughton and his players to succeed in the Ivory Coast.

“The AFCON budget is a work in progress, Ghanaians will know after the tournament. For now, we will entreat everyone to pray for the team,” Amofa told Asempa FM.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

