AFCON 2025: Baba Yara Stadium to host Ghana vs Angola qualifier

The Black Stars will face Angola on September 5 as they aim to make a bright start to the AFCON qualifiers.

Black Stars return to Kumasi for AFCON qualifiers

Otto Addo’s side was paired in the same group with the Palancas Negras, Sudan and Niger during the qualifying draw in June.

“The Baba Yara Sports Stadium will host Ghana’s 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on September 5, 2024, before travelling to Niger for the second Group F game on September 9, 2024,” the GFA said.

Last month, Otto Addo described Kwasi Appiah as a “very good coach” after the Black Stars were drawn against Sudan in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Having served as Ghana’s assistant coach before having two stints as the country’s substantive head coach, Appiah knows the Black Stars very well.

The 64-year-old was the first indigenous coach to secure World Cup qualification with Ghana, while reaching the semi-finals of the AFCON.

He has also chalked some impressive results since being hired as the head coach of the Sudan national team in September 2023.

The Secretarybirds have lost just once in eight matches since he took charge and they currently sit at the top of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group, ahead of Senegal.