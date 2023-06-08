ADVERTISEMENT
Afena-Gyan out, Kamaldeen in as Ghana names provisional squad for U23 AFCON

Emmanuel Ayamga

Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer lead Ghana’s provisional squad for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko named a provisional 29-man squad on Thursday, June 8, 2023, to begin camping for the tournament.

The squad features some players who have already been promoted to the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Southampton star Sulemana, Nordsjaelland’s Nuamah and Hamburg forward Konigsdorffer lead the pack.

The above trio have also been invited by Chris Hughton for the Black Stars’ 2023 AFCON qualifier of against Madagascar this month.

The squad also includes the usual suspects Danlad Ibrahim, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Emmanuel Essiam and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

Meanwhile, Cremonese forward Felix Afena-Gyan once again misses out despite reports that he was being considered for a call-up.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said the Black Meteors will camp in Cairo, Egypt ahead of the U23 AFCON.

“Ibrahim Tanko has named a provisional Twenty-nine man squad for camping ahead of the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco. The Black Meteors will depart Accra on Monday, June 12, 2023 for Cairo,” the GFA said.

The U23 AFCON kicks off on June 24, 2023 in Morocco, with a place at next year’s Olympic Games up for grabs.

The Black Meteors are paired in a very difficult group for the tournament, alongside hosts Morocco, Congo and Guinea.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
