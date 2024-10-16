ADVERTISEMENT
'Black Stars are in a slump; we don't need to massage anything' - Agyemang Badu

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has criticised the national team's poor performance following their 0-2 defeat to Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Libya.

Agyemang Badu
Agyemang Badu

The national team has been struggling with a decline in form for some time, failing to make an impact in any major competition in recent years.

The Black Stars have consistently underperformed in major tournaments and are now on the verge of missing out on the upcoming AFCON, set to take place in Morocco next year.

Expressing his frustration with the team's recent dismal performances, Agyemang Badu believes there is no need to soften the reality for Ghanaians, as he is now disillusioned with the state of the team.

"The national team is in a slump; we don't need to massage anything anymore," he lamented in an interview with Onua TV

"I am tired, personally, I am tired. At this point, we have to be humble and go back. There's nothing going on, from the local league to the youth and women's teams. Even controlling a ball is difficult," he added

Black Stars
Black Stars Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars have managed to win only two out of their last 12 matches across all competitions. In the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, Ghana have scored just one goal and accumulated only two points, leaving their chances of qualifying for the tournament at a mere 10%.

Failure to qualify for the tournament would mark the ninth time that the four-time African champions have missed out on the prestigious competition.

