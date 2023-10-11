Amartey, Tariq Lamptey, Djiku ruled out of Mexico, USA friendlies

Fenerbahce centre-back Alexander Djiku and in-form Red Star forward Osman Bukari will also miss the matches, as they’re nursing knocks.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), however, said Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has replaced the injured quartet.

It noted that Kingsley Schindler, Jerome Opoku and Stephan Ambrosius have been invited to join the national team at its training base in Charlotte.

The Black Stars will face Mexico at the Bank of America stadium, Charlotte on Saturday, October 14 before taking on the USA on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Nashville Tennessee.

So far, 19 players have reported to camp and even trained at the Charlotte FC training facility on Tuesday evening.

These include Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Nicholas Opoku, Stephan Ambrosius and Gideon Mensah.