Amartey, Tariq Lamptey, Djiku ruled out of Mexico, USA friendlies

Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey and Besiktas defender Daniel Amartey are out of the two games due to injury.
Four players have been ruled out of Ghana’s upcoming international friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America (USA).
Fenerbahce centre-back Alexander Djiku and in-form Red Star forward Osman Bukari will also miss the matches, as they’re nursing knocks.
A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), however, said Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has replaced the injured quartet.
It noted that Kingsley Schindler, Jerome Opoku and Stephan Ambrosius have been invited to join the national team at its training base in Charlotte.
“Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku and Osman Bukari have pulled out of the two friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America due to injuries,” the statement said.
“The quartet have been replaced by Kingsley Schindler, Jerome Opoku and Stephan Ambrosius.”
The Black Stars will face Mexico at the Bank of America stadium, Charlotte on Saturday, October 14 before taking on the USA on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Nashville Tennessee.
So far, 19 players have reported to camp and even trained at the Charlotte FC training facility on Tuesday evening.
These include Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Nicholas Opoku, Stephan Ambrosius and Gideon Mensah.
The others are Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Painstil, Salis Abdul Samed, Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Jordan Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Inaki Williams, Edmund Addo and Thomas Partey.
