‘I’ll never give up’ – Andre Ayew all but rules out Black Stars retirement

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has all but ruled out retiring from the national team despite the criticism that has come his way in the wake of the Black Stars’ group-stage exit from the 2023 AFCON.

Ayew said giving up is not an option for him, adding that he is determined to help make the Black Stars shine again.

For the second time, Ayew captained Ghana to a humiliating outcome at the AFCON, where they were eliminated at the group stage.

The Black Stars failed to win a single game, for the second AFCON running, garnering just two points from Group B, which contained Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

It’s been a week since the team’s elimination and Ayew took to Instagram to apologise to Ghanaians and also take responsibility for their collective failure.

The 34-year-old also all but ruled out retiring from international football, saying he was never going to give up and will return stronger to help return Ghana to where it belongs.

“We’re Ghana, and everybody that knows me knows that I’m never going to give up, meaning we’re never going to give up. We’re going to rise and shine again. And we’re going to do this as a family,” Ayew said in his apology video shared on Instagram.

Meanwhile, musicians Davido and Sarkodie were among the celebrities who showed support for Ayew after his belated apology over Ghana’s disgraceful exit from the 2023 AFCON.

Award-winning Nigerian artiste Davido wrote beneath the player’s apology post “Nothing spoil baba!”, to which Ayew responded: “My brother, we keep going.”

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie also shared: “You love your country and we love and appreciate you king. We can be in our feelings because of how attached we are when we see the flag but trust me we are grateful for your efforts.”

In response to the ‘Country Side’ hitmaker, Ayew said: “Sarkodie it’s understandable, thanks for the support.”

Meanwhile, Ayew, who is Ghana's most capped player, made a refreshing return to club football, scoring twice in Le Havre’s 3-3 draw with Lorient in Ligue 1 last Sunday.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

