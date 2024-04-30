Roy unfortunately passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024, although the true cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.
Andre Ayew and Kudus mourn late Black Stars fitness trainer Ricky Roy
Ghanaian footballers Andre Ayew and Mohammed Kudus have led the tributes for Black Stars fitness trainer Romeo Ricky Roy following his death.
He is said to have complained about being unwell but died before he could recover from whatever he was going through.
In posts on their Instagram stories, Ghana captain Ayew and midfielder Kudus mourned Roy’s death and extended their condolences to his family and loved ones.
“RIP Romeo. All my condolences to his family and friends. Will never forget all the moments together. You’ll be missed brother,” Ayew wrote.
West Ham United star Kudus also wrote: “Rest easy my guy. May the light guide your way. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”
The late Roy rose to prominence four years ago when he saved the life of a player during a Division One League game between Vision FC and Agbozume.
The fitness coach, who was then on the books of Vision FC, helped to resuscitate left-back Benjamin Aloma after he collapsed on the pitch following a clash of heads.
Roy was subsequently appointed as a member of the Black Stars’ backroom staff following Milovan Rajevac’s return in late 2020.
He later worked with Otto Addo and Chris Hughton, serving as a member of the coaching staff at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and the recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.
