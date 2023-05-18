Andre Ayew will only retire at the appropriate time – Solar Ayew

“He [Andre Ayew] will consider retirement at the appropriate time,” Solar told Ezra FM, as quoted by Sportsworld Ghana.

He was responding to comments by Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, who has called for Ayew to be dropped from the national to make way for other younger players.

Osei Kuffour said Ayew has run his race with the national time and must now take a back seat for other players to shine.

The former Hearts of Oak man was, however, quick to add that Andre’s younger brother, Jordan Ayew, still has a lot to offer the Black Stars.

Reacting to this, Solar hit back at the retired footballer and said his nephew has achieved more than he [Osei Kuffour] ever did in his career.

“Who is General Osei Kuffour to talk about Dede Ayew, someone who has achieved than you. I thought it was Samuel Osei Kuffour (Bayern) who was saying that,” he said.

“The next in line for Blackstars captain should have been Jordan Ayew but the way we Ghanaians do our things thats why Jordan is not the captain of the stars.”