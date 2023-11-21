‘128th-ranked Comoros beating 4-time AFCON champions Ghana’ – Angry fans hit out at Black Stars

A brilliant first-half strike from Myziane Maolida was enough to see the Southern African side pull an upset over Ghana on home soil.

Once again, Chris Hughton’s side failed to play on the front foot and struggled for large spells against Comoros.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defeat also sees Comoros chalk a second successive win over the Black Stars after beating Ghana in the last AFCON.

Meanwhile, the Coelacanths have moved to the top of Group I of the Africa World Cup qualifiers with six points, with Ghana dropping to fourth place after Tuesday’s disappointing defeat.

This obviously has not gone down well with Ghanaian supporters, some of whom have taken to social media to lament their national team’s defeat to FIFA’s 128th-ranked team.a

See some of the best reactions on X (formerly Twitter) below:

ADVERTISEMENT