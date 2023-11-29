Athletic Bilbao coach laments expected absence of Inaki Williams during AFCON

The 29-year-old was once again on the score sheet when Athletic Bilbao drew 1-1 with Girono in La Liga at the weekend.

This took Williams’ goals involvement for the season to nine (six goals and three assists) in all competitions and his club manager believes he will be missed when he heads for the AFCON.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Inaki is always in a good place. By the time he goes to the AFCON, we will start by being sharp,” Valverde told the media, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“But at the moment, we will go through at least December without any problems. We will lament his absence but we will see how things will turn out.”

Pulse Ghana

Williams could miss four weeks of action for Athletic Bilbao should Ghana reach the semi-finals/finals of the AFCON, which is scheduled for January 13 to February 11, 2024.

The forward, though, is yet to replicate his prolific club form at the international level, having scored just once in 12 matches for Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT