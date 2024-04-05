Black Stars Captaincy: Andre Ayew is a good leader – Asamoah Gyan

Ayew has since captained the Black Stars to three Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and one FIFA World Cup, although the team has exited at the group stage in each of their last three major tournaments.

Gyan, however, insists while his leadership style differs from that of Ayew, the Le Havre forward is a good leader nevertheless.

"Everyone has his style of leadership. Everyone saw what I did when I was the captain. And now it's Andre's time and his colleagues have gotten to know how he does his things," he told Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"Andre is a good leader. We've been in camp together before and while he was my assistant he showed signs of a good leader.

"Now it's his era. At the end of the day, it's like a debate and we don't have a winner. But people know in their head who did what, so everyone has his opinion."

Meanwhile, Gyan also believes no Ghanaian player is currently on a par with Mohammed Kudus and has called for the Black Stars to be built around the West Ham midfielder.

Kudus has been Ghana’s best performer in Europe for the better part of the last three years after coming through the Right to Dream Academy.

The former Nordsjaelland star has been involved in 17 goals in all competitions (12 goals and five assists) for the Hammers this season.