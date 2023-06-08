Black Stars players react as Mohammed Salisu holidays with lady in Greece

The Southampton centre-back shared some refreshing photos from his vacation in Mykonos on his Instagram page on Wednesday.
Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has been holidaying in Greece with a lady and that has caught the attention of his international teammates.
In some of the photos, the 24-year-old was captured enjoying some quality time by a beach in the beautiful Greek city.
The one picture that, however, appeared to pique the interest of his followers and international teammates was one where he was with a woman.
It is unclear whether the lady in the photo is his girlfriend or just a random babe, but the pair really did look good together.
Beneath the said post, Black Stars players Kamaldeen Sulemana, Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo all left comments for their compatriot.
Kudus commented "Easyyyyyyyy", while Sulemana wrote "Namijiiiii." Semenyo also commented "Fly boy".
Meanwhile, Salisu and fellow Ghanaian teammate Sulemana recently suffered relegation from the Premier League with Southampton.
Salisu, who has been with the Saints for three years now, was not involved in the latter parts of the season due to an injury.
