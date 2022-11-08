RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

19-year-old Black Stars player Felix Afena-Gyan will not make it to Ghana’s FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The forward who displayed his talent at a national level during Ghana’s World Cup playoffs went off the spotlight from the start of this season following his transfer from AS Roma to US Cremonese.

Despite being named in Black Stars coach Otto Addo’s 55-man squad for Qatar 2022, the young Ghanaian player who has a healthy relationship with renowned coach Jose Mourinho will not be wearing the Ghana colours at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Felix Afena-Gyan is undoubtedly a talent for the future with former Black Stars captain and legend Asamoah Gyan praising his effort upfront for Ghana back in June 2022.

He is doing some good things upfront. His hold-up play is not bad,” Asamoah Gyan wrote on his Twitter page.

All the team need to do is to have confidence in him and supply the balls anytime he makes a run through channels. Striker gives up when he runs a lot and there is no supply. Midfielders have to take risk.

Another Black Stars player who will miss the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar is Joseph Painstil. The Genk player who has scored 6 goals plus 5 assists this season misses out on the tournament as Coach Otto Addo has explained the reason for his omission in a private chat ahead of the Ghana Football Association naming the Black Stars squad for Qatar 2022.

The Black Stars drew 0-0 in Kumasi before going to play a 1-1 draw in Nigeria against the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2022 tournament set to be held in Qatar on away goals rule. Ghana is in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Andre Ayew will lead the team to play Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in their first game at the tournament before taking on South Korea and Louis Suarez’s Uruguay in the group games.

