According to him, the skipper wasn’t dropped as reported by the media, adding that the absence of his name from the team sheet was an error.
Black Stars team manager explains Andre Ayew’s absence from team sheet against Angola
Team manager of the Black Stars, Ameenu Shardow, has shed light on Andre Ayew’s presence on the touchline despite his name appearing to be missing from the matchday squad when Ghana hosted Angola.
The Black Stars defeated the Black Antelopes 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier last Thursday.
A late goal by substitute Antoine Semenyo was the difference between the two teams as Chris Hughton made a winning start to life as Ghana coach.
Many fans were left surprised when Ayew’s name wasn’t in the matchday squad that was announced by the GFA an hour to the start of the game.
The Nottingham Forest forward, however, later appeared on the touchline to warm up as the game was ongoing, although Hughton didn’t bring him on.
Explaining why that was the case, Shadow said Ayew was the touchline because he was among the substitutes.
“It’s not true that Andre Ayew was not on the list of the official matchday squad [against Angola in Kumasi]. Even in the Ghana Premier League, if you’re not on the official list as a starter or a substitute, you can never be on the bench,” he said on a Twitter Space hosted by Joy Sports.
“Andre Ayew was on the bench and warmed up at some point in time only that he didn’t get the chance to play.
“If your name is not on the list, you have no business around the technical area or on the bench. We all saw the player on the bench so it should tell you something [that he was part of the matchday squad].”
Meanwhile, Ghana coach Hughton later stated that it was his decision to bench Ayew for the game against Angola, insisting coaches have to make difficult decisions.
