Calculations: How the Black Stars can still qualify for AFCON 2025

The last time the Black Stars failed to qualify for the tournament was in 2004, when they accumulated only 4 points and finished at the bottom of a group with Rwanda and Uganda. Failure to qualify for AFCON 2025 in Morocco would mark the eighth time Ghana has missed out on the tournament.

How can Ghana qualify?

The Black Stars have secured only two points in the group and currently sit third, five points behind second-place Sudan and ten points behind Angola, who have already booked their ticket to Morocco.

Ghana can only qualify if Sudan lose both of their remaining matches against Niger, who have just one point, and Angola, who have already qualified. In addition, the Black Stars must outperform themselves and win their matches against Niger and Angola.

Any win or draw for Sudan would all but eliminate Ghana from contention for AFCON. The Black Stars would then face overwhelming odds against qualification.

What Otto Addo must do

Pulse Ghana

Otto Addo must guide the Black Stars to victory in their remaining games against Angola and Niger, while hoping that Sudan lose both of their matches.

