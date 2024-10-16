ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Calculations: How the Black Stars can still qualify for AFCON 2025

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

The Black Stars of Ghana have found themselves in a precarious position, with their hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations remaining uncertain following a disappointing performance in the qualifiers.

Black Stars
Black Stars

Ghana, four-time African champions, face a slim probability of advancing from Group F. Their chances now seem almost impossible unless the fortunes of football unexpectedly change in their favour.

Recommended articles

The last time the Black Stars failed to qualify for the tournament was in 2004, when they accumulated only 4 points and finished at the bottom of a group with Rwanda and Uganda. Failure to qualify for AFCON 2025 in Morocco would mark the eighth time Ghana has missed out on the tournament.

The Black Stars have secured only two points in the group and currently sit third, five points behind second-place Sudan and ten points behind Angola, who have already booked their ticket to Morocco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana can only qualify if Sudan lose both of their remaining matches against Niger, who have just one point, and Angola, who have already qualified. In addition, the Black Stars must outperform themselves and win their matches against Niger and Angola.

Any win or draw for Sudan would all but eliminate Ghana from contention for AFCON. The Black Stars would then face overwhelming odds against qualification.

Otto Addo, Laumann and Paintsil
Otto Addo, Laumann and Paintsil Pulse Ghana

Otto Addo must guide the Black Stars to victory in their remaining games against Angola and Niger, while hoping that Sudan lose both of their matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Securing these wins would not only keep Ghana’s qualification hopes alive but also help restore the trust of Ghanaians, many of whom have lost faith in a team that once brought them so much joy.

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Laryea Kingston and Otto Addo

Ghana vs Sudan: ‘Go all out; you have the players,’ Laryea Kingston tells Otto Addo

Sudan vs Ghana: Inaki in, Jordan out, as Otto Addo names starting line-up

Sudan vs Ghana: Inaki in, Jordan out, as Otto Addo names starting line-up

Ghanaians blast Black Stars over disappointing defeat to Sudan in AFCON qualifiers

‘Worst Black Stars team in history' - Ghanaians fume over damaging Sudan defeat

Joseph Agbeko: I sometimes wish Black Stars lose due to neglect of boxing

Joseph Agbeko: I sometimes wish Black Stars lose due to neglect of boxing