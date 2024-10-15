ADVERTISEMENT
'Kwesi Appiah is better than Otto Addo' – Charles Taylor fires

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Former Black Stars player Charles Taylor has voiced his opinion that Sudan coach James Kwesi Appiah is better than Nana Otto Addo, whose tactics have come under scrutiny during his second stint as the coach of Ghana’s senior national team.

Kwesi Appiah and Otto Addo
Kwesi Appiah and Otto Addo

Taylor is among many, including former players, who have criticised Addo's technical abilities and questioned his capacity to lead the Black Stars to qualify for major tournaments.

Following Ghana’s goalless draw with Sudan in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, Taylor expressed his concerns over Otto Addo’s management style.

In an interview with Angel Sports, Taylor stated, “Otto Addo is not a listening coach. Compare our technical team to that of Sudan, Kwesi Appiah is better than Otto Addo.”

Taylor also claimed that Sudan’s assistant coach and goalkeepers' coach are superior to Ghana’s. “Ignatius is better than John Paintsil, and Eric Amponsah is better than Fatawu Dauda as a goalkeeper's trainer,” he added

The Black Stars' hopes of qualifying for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) were dashed following a 0-2 defeat to Sudan at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya.

Goals from Ahmed Al Tash and Mohammed Abdel-Rahman secured the win for the Falcons of Jediane, ending Ghana's chances of reaching AFCON 2025.

Despite their efforts, including several attacking substitutions, Ghana could not break through Sudan’s resilient defence, leaving them to suffer a disappointing defeat.

The Black Stars must win their two remaining games with the hopes that Sudan loses so they qualify ahead of them

